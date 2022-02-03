Denver's indoor mask order will end at midnight Friday, returning the city to a face-covering-optional approach for the first time since Thanksgiving.
The city — like much of the state — is on the downslide from the omicron wave, which erupted just before Christmas and sent case and positivity rates skyrocketing. At one point in early January, Denver averaged nearly 2,000 new cases every day. That number has now fallen well below 1,000.
The downturn in cases and stabilized hospital situation means the face-covering order, instituted just before Thanksgiving, can end, city officials said earlier this week. Masks are still required in schools and child-care settings, though the officials indicated discussions around that aspect of the mandate are ongoing.
"Omicron has run out of fuel within our community," Bob McDonald, the executive director of the city's Department of Public Health and Environment, told reporters Monday. "It’s safe now to lift our face coverings."
The order, which required either masks indoors or, for businesses willing to check vaccination status, proof of full inoculation, was instituted at the tail end of the delta wave. By mid-November, hospital capacity statewide was significantly threatened, to the point that most health departments in the metro asked Gov. Jared Polis to institute a masking requirement statewide.
Polis refused, and authorities representing Adams, Denver, Arapahoe and Jefferson counties instituted mask mandates (Broomfield required face-coverings in indoor settings a few weeks later).
Now, those orders are ending. Denver's will expire at midnight Friday. Adams and Arapahoe counties' orders will end Saturday. Broomfield's order expires Thursday. Jefferson County's board of health will meet Thursday afternoon to discuss its order.
Though officials in Denver said this week that they can't predict what will come next, they hoped the end of omicron meant the end of this type of requirement in general.
"My hope is we don't have to go back to mandates in the fall," McDonald said Monday, "and we can manage this with some of those more programatic tools."