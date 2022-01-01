Denver Mayor Michael Hancock tweeted Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.
Hancock said he had received a booster dose and that it was "making a big difference in my case." He said he is quarantining, and he urged the public to get vaccinated.
Hancock's infection comes almost exactly a year after Gov. Jared Polis and his now-husband Marlon Reis both tested positive. Reis needed to be hospitalized but later recovered.
Denver, along with much of the country, has started to feel the intense spread driven by the omicron variant, which first emerged in Colorado a month ago and has since taken a stranglehold over the pandemic. Case and positivity rates have shot upward statewide over the past two weeks, after a much-needed decline.
In Denver, cases have shot up 146.6% of late, according to city data. Hospitalizations have nudged upward recently, but overall, omicron is believed to be less severe than other strains of the virus. The daily incidence rate in the city has more than quintupled since Dec. 14.