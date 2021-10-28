Multiple local advocate groups are holding COVID-19 vaccine information sessions over the weekend, targeting the Latino community in the Denver metro area.

These efforts come as only 37% of eligible Hispanic residents in Colorado have received the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 69% of white residents, 60% of Black residents and 63% of Asian residents, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

At the same time, the Latino community makes up a disproportionately high percentage of essential workers, putting them at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

UnidosUS is holding its mobile information tour in Thornton on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Friday event will be held at the Walmart at 9901 Grant St. and the others will be held at the Save A Lot at 630 W. 84th Ave.

This is the last weekend of UnidosUS’s month-long tour, called “Esperanza Hope for All,” which aims to inform hard-to-reach Latino Coloradans about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine and booster, the group said.

“It’s imperative that our community is properly educated in-language and in-culture regarding COVID-19 and the vaccines,” said UnidosUS Vice President of Health, Rita Carreón. “Because of their overrepresentation as essential workers and/or limited access to care, Latinos are more likely to be at higher risk for hospitalization or — even worse — die from COVID-19.”

The "Esperanza Hope for All” tour has previously stopped in Colorado Springs, Aurora and Pueblo, in addition to cities in Texas, Arizona, Florida and California. The tour has reached more than 30,000 people so far, the group said.

Also on Saturday, Padres & Jóvenes Unidos is hosting a community health event featuring free COVID-19 vaccinations, information about the vaccine and entertainment from the KBNO Radio Station.

The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the J. Churchill Owen Boys and Girls Club at 3480 W. Kentucky Ave. in Denver.

“The Latino community is a vital part of life in Denver and Colorado,” said Elsa Bañuelos, executive director of Padres & Jóvenes Unidos. “Difficult as the pandemic has been, we know that we show up for one another and solve problems together. That is how we will mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic and keep each other safe.”

Officials from the Denver Health Foundation will be at the event to offer free vaccines to those who are interested, the group said.