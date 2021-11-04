The newly approved pediatric COVID-19 vaccine will be available at Denver Public Schools clinics beginning Monday, the district announced, with larger clinics set to begin the week after.
Doses will be available at the district's 18 school-based clinics, which are part of a partnership with Denver Health. Larger-scale clinics will begin Nov. 16, the district said. The clinics will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at sites including:
- Evie Dennis Campus, 4800 Telluride St., on Nov. 16. Second doses from that clinic will be administered Dec. 7;
- West High School, 951 Elati St., on Nov. 16. Second doses will be administered Dec. 7;
- Abraham Lincoln High School, 2285 S. Federal Blvd., on Nov. 17. Second doses will be administered there Dec. 8;
- Thomas Jefferson High School, 3950 S. Holly St., on Nov. 17. Second doses will be offered Dec. 8;
- South High School, 1700 E. Louisiana Ave., Nov. 18. Second doses will be offered Dec. 9;
- Skinner Middle School, 3435 W. 40th Ave., Nov. 18. Second doses will be offered Dec. 16;
- Garden Place Elementary, 4425 Lincoln St., Nov. 19. Second doses will be offered Dec. 10.
Families can get vaccinated together at the clinics, the district said in a video accompanying the announcement.
"I hope that everyone in our community will take the time to listen to the medical experts who have consistently emphasized that the vaccine is our best and strongest weapon in bringing an end to the pandemic," DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero said in a statement.
Federal regulators approved the vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11 earlier this week. Pediatric doses will begin being administered in Colorado beginning Friday, state officials have said.