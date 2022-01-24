Denver residents can now pick up to five free KN95 and surgical masks at the city's recreation centers.
The city's Department of Parks and Recreation has received 100,000 masks to dole out across 29 facilities in Denver. Each resident can take up to five masks, which are free and available "while supplies last," the city wrote in a Monday morning news release. Public health officials recommend the use of surgical and KN95 masks above cloth face-coverings.
The masks are available for pickup during each center's regular operating hours, with the exception of the La Alma location, which is closed. The city's recreation centers can be found here.
Denver and much of the surrounding metro still have indoor mask orders in effect for most residents, though some businesses may allow for maskless entry for the fully vaccinated.
The distribution is part of the state's broader push to dole out high-quality, more protective masks to Coloradans. All of those locations statewide can be found here.