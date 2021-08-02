Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced a sweeping public health order Monday that will require municipal, hospital, long-term care, school, jail and prison, and homeless workers to be vaccinated by the end of September.
Every teacher and staff member in Denver at every level of schooling will be required to be vaccinated, Hancock said. So, too, will the roughly 10,000 municipal workers. The order extends beyond people who work directly for the city or for government in general and will cover employees at hospitals and nursing homes.
According to state data, more than 78% of Denver's long-term care staff have been vaccinated. That's the second highest in the state, behind Boulder County.
The order requires vaccinations by Sept. 30. City attorney Kristin Bronson said Denver officials goal is "compliance" and that employers will be expected to keep records and "demonstrate compliance." The city can impose "penalties" for not following the order, but first priority, she said, is to work with them.
Hancock then said the city will work with city employees who have questions but that there "might be some folks who may lose their jobs behind this, we recognize that."
"We have been for a year and a half now, we've ordered face coverings to be worn. We've had a series of testing regimens. We've tried a stay-at-home order. We've tried capacity limits. We've tried all of those things, and a year and a half later, after all of that, here we are," said Bob McDonald, the executive director of Denver's Department of Public Health and Environment. "We have a virus that's mutated to the point where those things are becoming decreasingly effective after a year and a half."
The county was among the first in the state to hit a 70% vaccination rate. But Hancock said that "is not enough" and that masking and distancing are "no substitute for what we need to shut the virus down for good." Seventy percent was for several months reported to be the threshold for herd immunity. But the delta variant, now dominant city and statewide, has changed that position.
McDonald said he wouldn't predict what rate would be needed to squash the virus more significantly. He said any future orders will be "data driven."
McDonald noted that deaths have plateaued and posed the question - to himself - about why the city would take this step now, with a relatively high vaccination rate and relatively few deaths and hospitalizations.
"My question would be, 'Would the preference be that I wait until mortality goes up?'' he said. "We need to make sure we're ahead of this so we don't see another spike in deaths going into the fall."
"We're not going to mask our way out of this," he continued."We're not going to test our way out of here."
It's been just short of three months since Denver dropped its own mask order, as cases declined after the brief fourth wave of April and early May. Cases here steadily plummeted, hospitalizations dropped, and vaccinations continued to climb.
But cases have rebounded, and vaccinations have, as McDonald pointed out, "largely stalled."
As of late last week, the last time the data was updated, Denver averaged 975 new doses each day for the proceeding seven days. Though not the lowest, it's a far cry from the more than 10,000 doses delivered per day in April. Part of that is doubtless that most Denverites have been inoculated, but Hancock announced last week that he's setting aside another $500,000 to boost vaccinations, particularly among middle and high school students.
Denver is not alone in seeing its cases climb. Statewide, the number of new COVID-19 cases increased each day since mid-July. The state positivity rate is higher than its been in months. Hospitalization are up slightly, they're still well below previous peaks.
Hancock and McDonald stressed there was no mask requirement in the city. That position comes on the heels of federal guidance released last week that certain high-risk counties - including Denver - should require masking indoors. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said everyone in school settings, vaccinated or not, should wear masks.
Denver Public Schools officials said last week that the district's COVID-19 plans were being finalized and would be announced this week. A spokesman for the district said he was still checking Monday morning if those measures had been finalized. Denver school board member Tay Anderson tweeted that the city should institute a mask order. He tweeted last week that anyone who didn't want their children wearing masks next year should enroll them in a remote-learning option.
Messages sent to Denver institutions impacted by Hancock's new order were not immediately returned Monday morning.