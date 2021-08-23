For the second year in a row, COVID-19 scuttled the Buskerfest street performer festival at Denver’s Union Station.

The festival, planned to kick off on Sept. 10, will be postponed until 2022 due to surging COVID-19 cases, officials said Monday. The festival was forced to cancel in 2020 because of COVID-19.

“After much thought, consideration and watching the heightened issues around the Delta variant, we have determined that it is in everyone’s best interest to postpone,” said Danielle Dascalos, a spokesperson for the festival.

Dascalos said the decision was “a tough call,” especially considering that the festival was planned to take place in less than three weeks.

“We considered that the event appeals to families, who may have unvaccinated young children and out of deference to the international performers,” Dascalos said.

In Denver, COVID-19 cases have steadily increased since June as the Delta variant has spread. Denver’s daily new case average reached 21 Thursday — the highest since early May, according to data from Denver Public Health.

During the Buskerfest festival, the Wynkoop Plaza in front of Union Station is transformed into a public theater and art space, with touring street performers from around the world coming to share their acts.

More than 50 acts were scheduled to perform on three outdoor stages this year. Planned performances included stilt walkers, living statues, break dancers, jugglers, comedians, circus performers and musicians.

Buskerfest had been held at Union Station yearly since 2016, growing to attract more than 15,000 attendees each year by 2019.

In May, festival directors Maya and Brent McCoy said the 2021 festival would “go a long way towards supporting artists and downtown businesses hit especially hard by the pandemic.”

The festival supports Arts Street, a nonprofit that provides experience for Colorado students in the inner-city or who struggle in traditional schools to help move them toward careers in creative industries.