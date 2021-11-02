Inmates in Denver jails will receive Ramen or a mix of noodles and coffee for getting vaccinated, the sheriff's department said Tuesday afternoon, as it battles ongoing outbreaks in both of its facilities.
For each dose they receive, inmates can get either 10 Ramen noodle soup packages or five noodle packets and a coffee. Those who've already been inoculated in the sheriff's department's custody will also be offered the incentive, the agency said in a news release.
“In jails across America, vaccine incentive programs for individuals in custody are working and we decided to move forward with implementing one as well,” Sheriff Elias Diggins said in the release. “We will evaluate the program monthly and hope that it will make a difference as we all continue to combat COVID.”
An outbreak in the Van Cise-Simonet Downtown Detention Center has infected 454 people, according to the department's website. That outbreak began in August. The county's two jails have averaged 1,624 inmates each day over the past week.
The agency has averaged 10 new cases each day over the past week, with 44 on Monday alone. There are 80 cases in custody now, according to agency data, down from 184 on Oct. 9. Typically, 20% of the inmate population is vaccinated, an agency spokeswoman said. She attributed that level to the mobility of the inmate population, which, unlike prisons, rotates regularly.