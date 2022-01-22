Jury trials in Denver won't resume until at least Feb. 11 due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant.
Chief Judge Michael A. Martinez with the Second Judicial District, which includes Denver, made the executive order on Friday. He wrote while cases have began to slightly decrease, local health official could not project whether it "reflects a true reduction" in cases.
In the order, Martinez noted that the decreasing numbers do not count unreported at home tests or individuals who have not been tested.
"Simply, local public health officials cannot at this time credibly predict where this omicron variant will take our community next," Martinez wrote.
As of Friday, Colorado's seven-day positivity rate was 26.39% while Denver's was 22.9%, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Other courts such as Adams, Arapahoe Boulder, Broomfield and Douglas counties have suspended jury trials in recent weeks.
Denver's order is subject to review and revision in accordance with public health trends and guidelines set by CDPHE and the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, according to the order.