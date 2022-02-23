Denver will end its vaccine mandate for city employees and high-risk workers next week, officials announced Wednesday morning, six months after they implemented it and with COVID-19's presence subsiding across the metro.
The order will expire just before midnight March 5. The city announced the order in early August, just as the delta variant was beginning to drive case rates upward again and as the vaccination rate statewide was slowing.
The order required vaccinations for city employees and contractors, plus workers in settings like hospitals, schools, first responders and others who work in high-risk settings.
In a statement Wednesday morning, the city's top health official, Bob McDonald, said "it makes sense" to lift the vaccine mandate, given that COVID-19 cases here have plummeted.
The city's Department of Public Health and Environment, of which McDonald is the executive director, said in the announcement that Denver's positivity rate over the past week is below 5%, a fraction of what it was during the omicron wave that hit the state hard in January. The agency said "modeling suggests" that cases won't rise in the city if the mandate is lifted.
New modeling from a team of Colorado researchers indicated last week that 90% of the state may be immune to omicron, thanks to widespread infection and the state's relatively high vaccination rate. Dropping cases, high immunity and vaccination levels "now make it possible to transition to a longer-term approach that treats COVID-19 as an endemic disease and reserves public health orders for urgent situations," the Denver health department said.
It's unclear if the order was always intended to be rescinded or if it may be reinstated at some later point. State officials expect the high immunity levels to translate to a quiet spring for Colorado, but they caution it's difficult to predict beyond that. Plus, a new variant could emerge — as first delta and then omicron did — and radically alter the calmed waters.
The requirement was controversial upon its release. It was the first large mandate in Colorado, ahead of the state's requirement for health care workers, and it prompted some Denver police officers to sue. As of early November, 23 city employees had been dismissed for not being vaccinated, 9News previously reported.
Its elimination is the latest signal of a city — and a state — looking to turn into a new phase of the pandemic. Denver earlier this month ended its indoor mask mandate, in place since Thanksgiving, as did authorities in Jefferson, Adams and Arapahoe counties. Schools will also no longer require face-coverings here.