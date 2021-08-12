Seventh-grader Garin Huxman cleans out his locker on May 19, 2020, at North Middle School in Colorado Springs, Colo. Students at the District 11 school were allowed to return to school this week to clean out their lockers and collect their belongings left at the school after it was closed March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The students were escorted into the school by a staff member, no more than 10 at a time, and the building crew disinfected the lockers immediately afterward.