The Douglas County Commission will almost certainly vote Thursday to opt out of a school masking order implemented by the Tri-County Health Department, after commissioners criticized the "unnecessary" nature of the order and what they said was the lack of science presented by the agency.
Tri-County covers Douglas, Arapahoe and Adams counties, and its board of health voted Tuesday night to require masks in those counties' schools for children under the age of 12 and any staff who work with them. But Douglas County had previously jockeyed to gain the ability to opt out of the order, and commissioners have signaled that they plan to do so Thursday.
The board considered a resolution late Wednesday afternoon, upon which it will vote Thursday, that called the public health order "unnecessary." It wrote that opting out of the order "will restore a combination of local and parental discretion regarding how best to keep kids safe and how best to balance mental and physical health needs for children."
Commissioners Abe Laydon and George Teal both criticized the lack of scientific research presented by the health board Tuesday.
"They did not put forward scientific facts for us to counter Abe in their public deliberation," Teal said.
"The decision that we received from Tri-County Health was not based in scientific information or data," Laydon replied. " ... I think our expectation of a local public health agency is that their decisions are driven by the data, and I think we're saying the same thing, which is, there wasn't any."
The Tri-County health board took 90 minutes of public comment Monday night but did not respond to any of the statements. A growing body of research, aggregated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, point to the efficacy of masks.
Douglas County School District had previously announced that masks were recommended for everyone regardless of vaccination status and that unvaccinated "student-facing staff members" must wear face-coverings while indoors.
Laydon proposed including an amendment stating that the commission had not received any "peer-reviewed scientific research" from Tri-County indicating that the delta variant - the more transmissible strain of COVID-19 that accounts for nearly every case in Colorado - is particularly dangerous for children under the age of 12.
Children 11 years of age and younger are currently not eligible to be vaccinated.
All three commissioners — Teal, Laydon and Lora Thomas — told the Highlands Ranch Herald on Tuesday night that they intended to opt out of the order. Thomas reiterated that at the close of Wednesday's meeting. They will vote Thursday morning at 10:30 to make the decision final.