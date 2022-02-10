Douglas County has hired the first executive director to helm its new health department, five months after splitting away from Tri-County Health.
Michael Hill will take the reins of the newly formed Douglas County Health Department on Feb. 28, the county's board of health announced Thursday afternoon.
Hill previously led the health departments in San Luis Obispo, California; McHenry County, Illinois; and El Paso, Texas, among other public health roles. He holds master's degrees in public health and public administration, and he was the CEO of the Texas Association of Local Health Officials from 2012 to 2013.
According to Hill's resume, he helped launch the El Paso Department of Public Health in 2008, after the city broke away from a joint city-county agency. He'll have to guide Douglas County through a similar transition, as the suburban county begins the process of extricating itself from Tri-County, from which it split in September over disagreements about masking in schools.