Despite pushback from the county commission and a packed audience, the Douglas County school board voiced strong support Tuesday night for the district's mask order for younger children.
Two medical doctors, including a pediatric specialist, began the meeting by walking the board through the science and reasoning for masking. Every board member who spoke and asked questions of the doctors and Superintendent Corey Wise expressed support for the masks. Several connected mask use with consistent in-person learning because masks will blunt transmission and associated quarantines.
The Douglas County School District announced late last week that it would implement a Tri-County Health Department order that required masks for children between the ages of 2 and 11, plus the adults that work with them; children in those groups are not eligible to be vaccinated. The Douglas County Commission had swiftly opted out of that order Thursday, but the district announced its decision the next day. Earlier in the day Tuesday, the commission passed a resolution urging the school board to reject the mandate.
Despite the lengthy presentation, the audience members at the school board meeting didn't sound convinced. As John Douglas, the head of the Tri-County Health Department, and Lawrence Schwartz, the pediatric physician, spoke, the audience had to be quieted repeatedly by board president David Ray, who threatened to clear the room.
People in the county have been vocally opposed to the mask order since the Tri-County Board of Health voted to implement it a week ago. Dozens spoke against it at the commissioners' meeting Wednesday over several hours. A similar crowd packed an Adams County Commission meeting Tuesday morning; that board also chose to opt out, though more out of frustration of the implementation than opposition to masks. There was also a protest in Douglas County on Monday, and a survey by the health department showed a comfortable majority of people opposed face covering requirements.
The Douglas County Commission has said they think the order is unnecessary. Parents who've spoken at previous meetings have said they should be given the ability to make health decisions for their children and have questioned the efficacy and need for masks, overall and in schools.
Wise, the superintendent, told the board he implemented the order because he was abiding by district policy governing communicable disease response. That policy directs the district to work closely with local and state health authorities.
The policy will not be perfect, Wise emphasized, and the district was trying to find times and spaces for students to have mask breaks. But he was firm in the decision and said the policy — which began Monday — is being fully implemented and adjusted as needed. Exemptions are allowed for medical or mental health reasons.
Wise indicated that the policy would continue until Douglas and the rest of Tri-County Health advised them otherwise. Douglas reiterated that in his presentation. He suggested it would likely not be until vaccines are approved for children, which could come later in 2021. Other factors would include severity of cases and spread of the disease within the community.
The case rate in Douglas County has increased by 57% over the past week, Douglas said, and the age group with the highest rate is 5-to-10-year-olds.
"It's the highest case rate we've measured in 5-to-10-year-olds in the county since the beginning," he said. "This isn't back to the bad days of last winter. This is worse in terms of cases in our kids than the bad days of last winter."
He and Schwartz noted children are less likely to suffer severe disease from a COVID-19 infection. But they said that because the delta variant's increased transmissibility, more children will be infected and, necessarily, more will end up in the hospital. Both noted that pediatric hospitals in several Southern states are filling up rapidly. Colorado's pediatric capacity has not been threatened, officials have said, but those hospitals are beginning to plan their surge capacities.
Schwartz stressed the overwhelming evidence supporting the efficacy of masks and the safety of them to children's physical and mental health. There were outbursts from the crowd when he made both of those points, prompting admonishment from Ray, the board president.
"My motivation and desire is both as a parent ... and also as a physician," Schwartz told the board. "I don't want to see these kids in my room. And unfortunately, around the country, that is happening."