James Pollack

Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Joe Pollack died early Thursday morning from complications due to COVID-19, according to the county. 

 Courtesy of Douglas County

Pollack joined the sheriff's office in 2002 after retiring from the New York Police Department, where he served for 20 years. During his time as a detective in Douglas County, he was assigned to the special investigations unit.

Officials said Pollack contracted COVID-19 while working and as a result, his death will be classified as a line-of-duty death. 

Pollack is survived by his wife and three children. 