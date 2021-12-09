Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Joe Pollack died early Thursday morning of complications from COVID-19, according to the county.
Pollack joined the sheriff's office in 2002 after retiring from the New York Police Department, where he served for 20 years. During his time as a detective in Douglas County, he was assigned to the special investigations unit.
Officials said Pollack contracted COVID-19 while working and as a result, his death will be classified as a line-of-duty death.
Pollack is survived by his wife and three children.