Denver Public Schools announced on Friday that its mask policy will continue to be enforced even as mandates in Denver and nearby counties expire.

The district cited the public health order issued by the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment that mandates individuals older than 2 to wear masks while in an indoor school setting.

"Denver Public Schools will abide by that order as long as it is in place," officials wrote in a news release.

In addition to the mask mandate, the district will still require students to quarantine after coming in contact with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said in the release that continuing the mask mandate will reduce the number of students needing to quarantine.

While DPS is continuing its mask mandate, other school districts such as the Cherry Creek and Adams 12 Five Star Schools orders expire on Friday.

Counties across the metro have determined to allow their mask mandate to expire. Denver, Adams and Arapahoe Counties orders ended Thursday, while Jefferson County's will expire on Feb. 18.