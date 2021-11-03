In the wake of Tuesday's CDC decision allowing all Americans over the age of 4 to be vaccinated against COVID-19, vaccines will begin flowing in Colorado beginning Friday, and the state expects to have ample supply to vaccinate all who want doses, even in the early phases.
The decision by federal regulators drew praise from Colorado officials and marked a rare bit of good news amid the latest pandemic surge.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel gave unanimous support approving vaccines for children between 5 and 11, and agency director Rochelle Walensky gave final approval hours later. It clears the way for roughly 480,000 Colorado children to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine, which is a third of the strength of that given to people over the age of 11 and will need two doses three weeks apart.
Gov. Jared Polis hailed the decision Tuesday night and described the vaccine as a way to ensure students stay healthy and in classrooms.
“Our kids can go back to being kids!" he said in a statement. "I can’t tell you enough what a relief this is as a parent of two young children who are now eligible to get their vaccine. ... Colorado stands ready to swiftly distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to kids across all four corners of our state, ensuring equitable distribution and widespread access to every child in need of the lifesaving vaccine.”
In a separate statement, Rachel Herlihy, the state's epidemiologist, said: "While children are less likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19 than adults, their cases account for a large proportion of cases right now, and they have the ability to spread the disease to their family members who may be at higher risk."
As Colorado battles yet another COVID-19 surge — its second worst of the pandemic thus far — children have regularly had the highest transmission rates. School has returned to in-person learning, vaccines have until now been unavailable for younger age groups, and mitigation measures in place last year — like masking — have been applied or abandoned in patchwork fashion across the state.
The state has said it will lean on large-scale sites initially to push the pediatric doses out quickly — as it did with general vaccine rollout last spring. But it will also focus heavily on primary care offices, which it eventually did for adults in early summer. Officials have said those front-line providers, who often have long-standing relationships with patients and families, are vital messengers to the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.
The state has provided a list of providers already taking appointments on its website. That list will grow moving forward; officials have said hundreds of providers are cleared to dole out the pediatric doses. Families can also find providers via another state tool, at comassvax.org/appointment/en/clinic/search.
Children's Hospital Colorado has already announced a partnership with the state to begin offering clinics for kids. They are scheduled for:
- Children's Hospital Colorado Springs, 4090 Briargate Parkway, every Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through at least the end of November;
- Children's Hospital Anschutz, 13123 E. 16th Ave., Aurora, every Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through at least the end of November;
- Children's Hospital Broomfield, 469 CO-7, three times a week with mobile clinics (dates and times yet to be released);
- Children's Hospital Highlands Ranch, 1811 Plaza Drive, three times a week with mobile clinics (dates and times yet to be released).
More information on children's clinics and scheduling can be found on the system's website.
The state has also said it will partner with libraries, museums and willing school districts to further broaden the availability of vaccines to children and families. A state official told the Gazette that professional sports teams may also be brought into the fold.
Vaccines have already started to flow elsewhere in the country.
Hartford Hospital in Connecticut vaccinated seven youngsters Tuesday night, minutes after the CDC’s director gave the OK, and three more early Wednesday. Mostly staffers’ children, the kids were waiting for the CDC announcement, said Eric Arlia, senior pharmacy director for Hartford HealthCare in Connecticut.
One girl squeezed her eyes shut and a boy barely flinched as they got their shots and other waiting kids applauded, local media video showed.
“The timing before winter holidays is very fortunate,” said Dr. Jennifer Shu, whose Children’s Medical Group office in Decatur, Georgia, began vaccinating first thing Wednesday. “This age group will be able to spend holidays with friends and family more safely than they have been able to since the start of the pandemic.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.