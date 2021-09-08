The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday it will provide an additional $17.6 million in public assistance funding to Colorado for its COVID-19 response effort.

Since the major disaster declaration was issued in March of 2020, the agency has provided over $963 million to Colorado's COVID-19 response to date, according to a news release.

The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy & Finance will receive most of the newly approved funds as they will receive $14.3 million for vaccines.

Additionally, Denver County is receiving the other $3.3 million for labor, contracts and materials used to set up tents and owned mobile units to perform COVID-19 testings at the Pepsi Center and other locations across the city, according to the release.

In January, President Joseph Biden approved a cost sharing increase related to the pandemic that increased FEMA's assistance from 75% to 100% in projects relating to the pandemic.

The funds will cover work between Jan. 20, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021, according to the release.

Additional information regarding FEMA's Public Assistance program can be found at www.fema.gov/assisatance/public.