The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Friday it will provide an additional $1.4 million in public assistance funding to the City and County of Denver for its COVID-19 response efforts.

Since the major disaster declaration was issued in March of 2020, FEMA has provided $952.8 million to Colorado, while Denver has received $132.8 million for its COVID-19 response to date, according to a release.

The additional funds will cover administration costs related to the city and county's COVID-19 response efforts.

In January, President Joseph Biden approved a cost sharing increase related to the pandemic that increased FEMA's assistance from 75% to 100% in projects relating to the pandemic.

Additional information regarding FEMA's Public Assistance program can be found at www.fema.gov/assisatance/public.