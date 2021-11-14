Gov. Jared Polis doubled down on his plea for residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine and his refusal to issue a mask mandate Sunday during an appearance on the national CBS news program “Face the Nation.”

Though Colorado is nearing its worst peak of the pandemic, Polis said the state’s high vaccination rate protects it from requiring the drastic measures taken last year. As of Friday, 79.56% of eligible Coloradans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data.

“Right now, if you're vaccinated, your risk is one-tenth or one-twelfth what it was during the highest peak before,” Polis said. “This is like the endemic state of what this virus will always be. It's no longer a pandemic for you. If you're unvaccinated, this is the most dangerous time for you, no matter where you live in the country or in the world.”

On Wednesday, state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said Colorado could surpass its hospital capacity and mark its worst peak of the pandemic by the end of the year. Herlihy said the state is projected to hit 2,258 hospitalizations by Jan. 1, compared to the 1,841-patient peak in 2020.

Currently, there are about 1,500 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Colorado and nearly 95% of ICU beds are occupied. Of those patients, 81% are unvaccinated, Polis said Sunday.

“Of the 19% that are vaccinated, we can reduce that, come close to eliminating it, with the booster,” Polis said. "I've been very frustrated with the convoluted messaging out of the CDC and the FDA. Everybody should get the booster after six months. The data is incredibly clear that it increases your personal protection level.”

Polis issued an executive order Thursday to allow all adult Coloradans to receive the COVID-19 booster shots, going against federal guidance to limit the shots to high-risk individuals. In the order, Polis said all of Colorado is at high risk of infection.

However, even if 75% of eligible Coloradans receive the booster, hospitalizations are still projected to hit 2,082 by Christmas Eve, Herlihy said.

Despite this projection, Polis has shown no interest in reissuing a statewide mask mandate. During Sunday’s interview, he avoided questions about implementing a mask mandate by pointing to vaccine mandates at Colorado universities and ski resorts.

“We were largely spared the Delta spike in summer and late summer. But we're getting it now,” Polis said. “(The Delta variant) is incredibly effective, like a heat-seeking missile, at seeking out the unvaccinated. … The most important thing you can do is get vaccinated. But if you continue to be unvaccinated, please be careful, wear a mask and don't gather in large indoor areas around others.”