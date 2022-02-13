As other states begin to ease their mask restrictions, Coloradans should show "civility and respect" to people who choose to continue to wear a mask — and vice versa, Gov. Jared Polis said during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday."
"If you're somebody who doesn't like wearing masks, respect those who do. If you're somebody who likes wearing masks, please respect those who don't," said Polis, a Democrat.
Last week, states led by Democratic governors such as Connecticut and New Jersey eased requirements on masks. Colorado's mask mandate expired in May.
The move comes as COVID-19 cases have drastically declined in recent weeks and are now considered below peak levels of the state's other two major waves, in late 2020 and 2021.
Asked if the decision by fellow Democratic governors to lift mask rules was confusing after conflicting messages between the White House and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Polis said the CDC provides guidance and local governments make decisions based on the agency's recommendations.
"It's really been up to local governments and ... in some states governors to determine when or if people need to wear a mask," Polis told anchor Sandra Smith.
While Colorado's positivity rate remains high, it, too, has fallen significantly since omicron peaked a month ago. There were 861 Coloradans hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, the fewest since Oct. 3, and a decline that has led to stabilized hospital bed capacity after an unprecedented shortage at the end of 2021.
Despite the declines in recent weeks, Polis said the CDC should continue providing guidance that is science-based and without political interference.