With the approval of pediatric Pfizer vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11 this week, Colorado began doling out the doses Friday.
Here's where you can get a your child vaccinated.
Children's Hospital Colorado will have four large clinics in Colorado Springs and in the metro area over the next several weeks. Clinics at the Colorado Springs and Aurora locations will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. every Friday, plus 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sundays. Two more Children's clinics, at the system's Broomfield and Highlands Ranch campuses, will be held three times a week; those schedules have yet to be released.
Other events include:
- The Pueblo Zoo on Nov. 5 and 6;
- The Denver Zoo on Nov. 6 and 27;
- Boulder Community Health on Nov. 6, 13, 27 and Dec. 4;
- Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children on Nov. 6 and 27;
- Community Hospital in Grand Junction on Nov. 12 and 13 and Dec. 3 and 4;
- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs on Nov. 13;
- WOW! Children's Museum in Lafayette on Nov. 13 and 15;
- Girls on the Run Rockies 5K in Denver on Nov. 14;
- Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus on Nov. 15;
- Coors Field on Nov. 20;
- Eureka! McConnell Science Museum in Grand Junction on Nov. 23;
- Dinosaur Ridge in Morrison on Nov. 28 and Dec. 19; and
- Lafayette Public Library on Dec. 18.
The state is also scheduling clinics at more than a dozen other sites statewide in partnership with various libraries, museums, resorts and other family-friendly locations. Exact times and dates have not been released as of Nov. 5.
Vaccinations can also be found at family physician and primary care offices, as well as at many school-based sites. Denver Public Schools, for instance, will begin offering vaccinations at its 18 clinics beginning Nov. 8; those offerings will be further expanded Nov. 15.
Mobile clinics offering pediatric doses will begin operating Nov. 6. Appointments and information on that can be found at mobilevax.us/clinics.
A searchable list of clinics can be found at bit.ly/3wkqTn6. Retail pharmacies will also be doling out vaccines; you can find information about locations and appointments at vaccines.gov/search.
The state has said hundreds of providers have been cleared to provide doses to children and that it will announce more clinics and partnerships later this month.