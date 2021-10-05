Hospitals and nursing homes are advocating that the state loosen its requirement that every health care worker in Colorado be vaccinated against COVID-19, days into the enforcement of the rule.
But Gov. Jared Polis's office showed little interest in that request Tuesday and said the rule still carried the weight of law.
At the end of August the state Board of Health approved an emergency rule requiring a broad swath of Colorado's health care workforce be vaccinated before Oct. 1. The board said it would hold facilities who fell below 100% compliance responsible for their employees' vaccination status, which, facilities have said, would require them to fire any unvaccinated staffer who hasn't been given an exemption.
But last week, in a meeting of Polis's Residential Care Strike Team, the Health Facilities and Emergency Medical Services Division within the state health department explained the benefits of lowering the rule from 100% uptake to 90%, according to a slideshow provided to the Gazette. That change would bring the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in line with the state's influenza inoculation requirements for health care facilities.
The division "recommends adopting this change," according to the slideshow, for several reasons, including that the department will have to review fewer waivers, it will be able to treat medical and religious exemptions uniformly, and create consistency between the flu and COVID-19 vaccine regulations.
Despite the language used in the slides, a spokesman for the state health department said it was not accurate to say that a formal recommendation has been made. He described the conversation as officials "workshopping" options.
Cara Welch, spokeswoman for the Colorado Hospital Association, and Doug Farmer, who heads the nursing home trade group the Colorado Health Care Association, both said they supported taking the mandate down from 100% to 90%.
"Many hospitals are already well above that 90%," Welch said, "but getting to 100% is impossible. That means that every hospital has to have a waiver. ... Our hospitals want to be in compliance, and they'll have to be in compliance with this law."
Farmer said last week that as much as 20% of the state's long-term care workforce was still unvaccinated at the end of September, which would place facilities across Colorado on a collision course with disciplinary proceedings or large-scale terminations. He echoed Welch's characterization of the 100% threshold, calling it "aspirational."
"We support that, but it's not very likely between the time we announced this regulation (in late August) and the end of October," he said. "It's not the providers that are resisting vaccines. It's not the people that operate these facilities that are resisting. It's their employees, and their employees have a choice of where they work."
Though Polis's Residential Care Strike Team heard the concerns last week, Farmer said there's been no communication from them yet. It's out of the strike team's hands, in any case: The rule can only be changed by the Board of Health, which doesn't meet again until later this month.
Jessica Bralish, spokeswoman for the state health department, said in an email that the current 100% rule "carries the weight of law ... and facilities that are unwilling to comply will be subject to enforcement actions." The agency told the Gazette on Monday that it will first work with facilities that aren't in compliance. But any "unwilling" entities will face "progressive actions," including that installations of temporary management companies to license revocation and summary suspensions.
In a statement, Polis's office described the discussions last week as "an option discussed by the Residential Care Strike Team, as (the state health department) works through many options for another emergency or permanent rule."
Polis had openly urged the health board to adopt the 100% requirement in August, and his office said Tuesday that it didn't "anticipate any immediate changes to this rule, so facilities and employees of those facilities need to obey by the existing law."
Hanging over the debate, the officials quoted in this story said, are looming regulations from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which has sweeping authority over nursing homes, hospitals and other health care facilities. CMS and President Joe Biden previously announced vaccine requirements for health care workers nationwide, though the exact specifics of that mandate have yet to be released.
In its statement, Polis's office wrote that "it would be prudent to get direction from the federal rule before making changes" to the state mandate. It's unclear when that federal guidance will come.
Farmer and Welch said the facilities they represent were already in difficult positions. In some communities, Farmer said, vaccination rates are below 50%.
"To expect that you could get 100% vaccination (in nursing homes) in a month or two is a little unrealistic," Farmer said. He warned that, though there have not been widespread terminations or resignations in the nursing home industry yet, that would be the inevitable result if the rule isn't changed and the thousands of long-term care staffers aren't vaccinated in the coming weeks.
"It’s a difficult time right now for the hospitals, they're doing everything they can," Welch said. "But just the level of uncertainty with what’s going to happen with the state rule, and with the federal mandate, is putting them in a very difficult situation. They are working on the ground, one-on-one with their staff to answer questions, provide information, do whatever they can. That’s kind of our focus right now while we wait for all of these other details to get finalized."