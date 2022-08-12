Several hundred patients at two clinics in the metro area should be revaccinated, state health officials announced Friday afternoon, because of paperwork and storage-related issues.
As many as 190 patients who were vaccinated against COVID-19 at Colorado Family Clinic in Wheat Ridge, plus 594 patients inoculated at Denver's Servicios de la Raza clinic, are affected, according to a state Department of Public Health and Environment press release. None of those patients is believed to be at risk for negative side effects; getting vaccinated again, the state said, will ensure patients are fully protected against COVID-19.
Colorado Family Clinic, which has since closed, received 190 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and "did not maintain the required temperature data or records of the number of vaccine doses it administered between February 3, 2022 and June 28, 2022," the state health department said. Because those logs are absent, health officials aren't sure of the efficacy of the doses administered to patients.
Any patient who received a vaccine from Colorado Family Clinic between early February and late June should contact the state at cdphe_vacs@state.co.us, or 1-877-268-2926.
Servicios de la Raza patients inoculated between Oct. 9 and April 24 should also be revaccinated because state officials found that some doses administered during that period were beyond their past-use date. The clinic has since made changes to come into compliance with state regulations, the department said, and are cooperating with officials.
People who've been vaccinated with past-due doses are at risk of not receiving the same level of protection of other inoculated patients.