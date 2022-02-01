The Board of Health for Jefferson County will meet Thursday afternoon to discuss the county's indoor mask mandate, days after Denver and other metro-area authorities ended their requirements.
The county's board will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss the order, which was put into place just before Thanksgiving alongside similar mandates in Denver, Adams and Arapahoe counties. At the time, the delta variant had driven hospitalization capacity to its starkest point. Less than two weeks after the counties issued their mask requirements, the omicron variant arrived, dethroned delta and triggered a new surge straddling December and January.
But cases have fallen steadily and significantly in the past two weeks, officials across the state and metro have said. On Monday, health officials in Denver, Adams and Arapahoe counties all moved to end their mask orders by the end of this week, though Denver will keep its requirement in school settings.
The Jefferson County board will discuss its order — which includes masking in schools — because of the decline in omicron's presence, Jefferson County Public Health wrote in a statement on its website Monday. Changing the health orders, the agency wrote, "are important steps toward a sustainable, safe off-ramp for public health mitigation measures, as our community works to transition to treating COVID-19 as an endemic disease — meaning one that is present, but controlled, in our community."
“The people of Jefferson County have worked diligently for the last two years to take every step possible to keep themselves, their loved ones and their community as safe and healthy as possible,” Dawn Comstock, the executive director of the county's public health department, said in the statement. “Now, and always, JCPH is committed to serving our community, and working to continuously adapt to the ever-changing nature of COVID-19 will allow us to do just that.”
Denver's order expires Friday, a day after the Jefferson County board meets. The order in Arapahoe and Adams counties ends Saturday. The metro-area counties, with the recent exception of Douglas County, have moved largely in lockstep when instituting public health measures, particularly since Gov. Jared Polis delegated pandemic response to local authorities last spring.
Should Jefferson County end its indoor mask mandate for the broader public, it would mean Broomfield is the only county in the metro with a face-covering requirement. Boulder County has had such a requirement in place since September. Larimer County, north of the metro, announced Monday that it would rescind its order, instituted in October.
A message sent to a Broomfield County spokeswoman was not immediately returned Tuesday.