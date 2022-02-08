Jefferson County is negotiating separation terms with its former public health director, who resigned Monday after a two-hour, private meeting with the county's health board.
The board of health accepted Dawn Comstock's resignation after the closed-door meeting, board chair Cheri Jahn said in a statement. Comstock was named executive director of Jefferson County Public Health in February 2021 and, like public health officials elsewhere, had weathered criticism for her agency's handling of the pandemic and the use of mask mandates in recent months.
At a meeting last week, Comstock had supported ending Jefferson County's face-covering order this month. The order will end Feb. 18, unless the county's board of health decides to change course at its meeting next week.
In her statement, sent by a spokeswoman in response to an email seeking details about Comstock's resignation, Jahn said Jefferson County Public Health "will begin the process of transitioning her position once her resignation is complete."
County spokeswoman Noella Rios said in an email Tuesday that the board of health's attorney was "negotiating the terms" of Comstock's "separation" with the ex-director's lawyer. Rios said Monday's special meeting involved "a confidential discussion of personnel matters and discussion of negotiating strategies or positions."
Rios did not respond to a follow-up email asking if Comstock had been asked to resign or if county health officials had discussed her future with her prior to Monday.
Comstock did not return a request for comment Tuesday. She previously worked as a professor of epidemiology at the Colorado School of Public Health and had served on the Jefferson County Board of Health.