Another marquee event in Denver has been canceled over COVID-19 concerns.

Citing breakthrough cases, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts called off Sunday evening's performance of "The Lion King."

"Although negative PCR testing allowed us to move safely forward with this afternoon's matinee performance, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have just been detected within the company," a statement from the center read. "We apologize for the disappointment, but please know that your well being is our priority."

The theater company will issue refunds, according to an email sent to ticket holders.

Sunday's cancellation comes in the wake of several other marquee events being put on hold due to COVID-19. Earlier this month, the Arvada Center canceled nine performances of its holiday musical "Elf" after three members of its creative team — including the lead actor — tested positive for the virus.

Additionally, the Avalanche were shut down for one week on Friday after several players tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts said only Sunday night's performance of the "Lion King" had been canceled. If that changes, the company will provide additional information about potential impacts on future shows, spokeswoman Heidi Bosk said.