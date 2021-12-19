Another marquee event in Denver has been canceled over COVID-19 concerns.

Citing breakthrough cases, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts called off Tuesday's performances of "The Lion King" as well as Sunday evening's show.

The theater company will issue refunds, according to an email sent to ticket holders.

The cancellations comes in the wake of several other marquee events being put on hold due to COVID-19. Earlier this month, the Arvada Center canceled nine performances of its holiday musical "Elf" after three members of its creative team — including the lead actor — tested positive for the virus.

Additionally, the Avalanche were shut down for one week on Friday after several players contracted COVID-19.