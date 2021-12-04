Longmont City Council will return to virtual meetings beginning Tuesday due to "rising concerns" about COVID-19.
Council members voted to implement the change Tuesday, according to a release from the city.
Members of the pubic are still encouraged to engage in the meetings by attending virtually on YouTube, on LongmontPublicMeadia.org, or on Xfinity channel 8.
Those wanting to participate in the council's public comment period can do so via Zoom and are limited to three minutes each.
