The world's third busiest airport announced Monday night that masks will no longer be required.
Officials with Denver International Airport said on Twitter Monday night that they are following the direction of the Transportation Security Administration. TSA said in a statement that it would no longer require masks after a federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on public transportation.
"We have been informed by the TSA that they will no longer be enforcing the national mask mandate at airports. As a result, masks are no longer required at DEN and we will be removing mask signage (which might take a bit of time)," the airport tweeted shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.
Denver International Airport is one of several airports and major airlines across the U.S. that repealed the mask requirements after the decision.
The Colorado Springs Airport also tweeted that masks would no longer be required for employees and passengers Monday night.
United, Delta, Alaska and American airlines were among those to announce they were dropping the mandate following the decision.
Airport officials said passengers were still encouraged to to carry a mask while traveling because mask requirements could vary by airline or destination.
The CDC had recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.