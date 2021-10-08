The Jefferson County Board of Health approved a public health order that requires anyone ages two and up to wear masks indoors at all county and government buildings during a special meeting on Thursday.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and will remain until the county experiences at least 21 days in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's moderate or low transmission categories, officials said.

Currently the county has "high" community transmission, with a 6.37% positivity rate and 67 new hospitalizations over the last week, according to the CDC.

"In service to our JeffCo community and continued commitment to promoting health and preventing disease for our residents, it's important that we take steps to protect both local government workers and residents who rely on us for services by ensuring doing business with us is a low-risk activity," said Greg Deranleau, president of the board of health in a release.

The county is allowing some exceptions, including:

Individuals who are hearing impaired and rely on mouth communication.

Individuals who are eating at a food service establishment or actively eating or drinking.

Individuals who are receiving a personal service where a mask can hinder that service.

Individuals who are asked to remove their mask for identification purposes.

Individuals engaged in a public safety role such as law enforcement, firefighters and emergency personnel.

Individuals who are officiating or participating in a life rite or religious service.

Individuals who are giving a speech for broadcast or an audience, as long as they're 12 feet away from others.

Individuals alone in a closed room.

Individuals in a non-public defined work space within the county that has achieved a 90% vaccination rate.

Another special meeting is scheduled for Monday, when board members will discuss and review a draft order that would require all county and municipal government workers to either get tested weekly for COVID-19 or provide proof of full vaccination.

"Universal masking in county and municipal buildings is one easy, safe and effective way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we look forward to discussing further evidenced-based strategies, including routine testing, next week," Deranleau said.