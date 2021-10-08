Regulators terminated Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic in Colorado Springs as a COVID-19 vaccine provider, the state announced Friday morning, six months after its storage practices were placed under investigation.
Dr. Moma, a medical spa, has been suspended from administering vaccines since April 9, when the state Department of Public Health and Environment discovered "irregularities" in how the clinic stored and handled vaccines. Regulators also expressed concern about documentation and the clinic's procedures for observing patients post-vaccination. Thousands of people vaccinated at the clinic were told in the spring that they'd need to be restart the entire process, and the Colorado National Guard seized thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses after the clinic was suspended.
According to a Friday morning press release, the state's months-long investigation determined that the clinic failed to properly store, handle and monitor the temperature of its COVID vaccines; did not observe practices including social distancing and masking requirements within the clinic; and failed to comply with billing requirements.
The clinic's phone number led directly to an automated response and answering machine Friday morning. A message left by the Gazette was not immediately returned.
Follow-up questions sent to the state seeking information about the length of the investigation and other details were not immediately answered.
Dr. Moma is still a federally approved provider of COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment, the state health department said.
"(The agency) has communicated the investigation findings to our federal partners and recommending not continuing with this provider," the health department wrote Friday.
This is the first time the state has announced the termination of a vaccine provider, of which there are well over 1,000 in Colorado. The initial inquiry into the clinic began after the El Paso County Public Health officials noticed a large number of appointments scheduled within the business. After a site visit, inspectors discovered poor social distancing, inconsistent mask use, unlabeled vaccine doses, a lack of observation for patients immediately after vaccination, and improperly stored vaccine vials.
In April, Scott Bookman - the state's COVID-19 incident commander - said officials were "incredibly disappointed" in the clinic. He said the state was stepping up its inspections and oversight elsewhere "to ensure ... that this doesn't happen again."