More than $2.5 million worth of Walmart gift cards has been distributed across the state in the past month as vaccination administration has ticked upward.
Each gift card is worth $100 to people who are newly vaccinated at certain sites statewide. That translates to 25,568 giveaways thus far, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Public Health and Environment said Friday. Another $3,550 has been distributed in Colorado Parks and Wildlife vouchers, plus just under $3,000 in Chipotle gift cards.
The program will continue for at least the next week, with cards available at more than 70 locations statewide. Those locations be found on the state's website. The spokeswoman said the program will continue "while supplies last."
The $2.5 million price tag is the latest cost of Polis's push to improve vaccine uptake. For five weeks in June and July, five Coloradans each won $1 million. Twenty-five students also won a scholarship.
Amid both this latest incentive program and spiking COVID-19 cases, vaccination numbers have steadily improved in Colorado after a significant slowdown in May, June and much of July. Between July 4 and the first week of August, though, they had rebounded: First doses delivered increased 65% in early August, compared to a month before.
As of Friday afternoon, 3.3 million Coloradans are fully vaccinated, according to state data. That represents 73.6% of the state's eligible, 12-and-older population.
First-dose uptake has slowed as August drags on. During the week of Aug. 9, nearly 39,000 residents received an initial vaccination. It dropped more than 7,000 by Aug. 16. Data for this week is not yet complete.
Overall vaccinations continue to grow week over week, though that increase is because of people returning for their second dose from a few weeks ago, when many first doses went out.