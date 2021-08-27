FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2021 file photo Brian Kennedy, left, a physical education teacher at Green Valley elementary School, receives a COVID-19 vaccination from nurse Arielle Goode during a mass vaccination of 1,000 employees of Denver Public Schools including teachers, administrators, custodial workers and bus drivers at Denver Health, in Denver. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says the city will mandate all city employees and private sector workers in high-risk settings to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30.