The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports almost 36,000 doses of the COVID-19 omicron variant vaccines were administered through Monday.

“The state is using its robust network of COVID-19 vaccine providers to distribute and administer the new omicron COVID-19 vaccines across Colorado, including primary care offices, local public health clinics, pharmacies, and mobile vaccine buses,” Kristen Stewart, COVID-19 Joint Information Center spokesperson, said in an email.

Department officials recommend anyone aged 12 years and older who has completed a COVID-19 primary vaccine series get an omicron dose, including people who have received any number of booster doses. But people should get their omicron dose at least two months after their most recent dose — either their completed primary series or most-recent booster dose.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the boosters from Moderna and Pfizer earlier this month, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending the shots a day later. Colorado is expected to get nearly 300,000 doses of the boosters, according to the state Department of Public Health and Environment.

Nine other community vaccine clinics will open throughout the state to help distribute the boosters over the next two weeks. The community vaccine clinics will be located in Colorado Springs, Commerce City, Durango, Grand Junction, Pueblo, Frisco, Fort Collins, Longmont and Federal Heights. The booster is also available in primary care offices, community health centers and pharmacies.

CVS customers in some Denver locations experienced glitches late last week, where they scheduled appointments and showed up — but the appointments were canceled.

“Some CVS Pharmacy locations have administered all of the Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine received from the federal government to date, requiring the cancellation of a limited number of appointments,” CVS spokesman Matt Blanchette said in an email. “Impacted patients are being notified and are encouraged to reschedule for either an available Pfizer dose at another CVS Pharmacy location or for a Moderna dose at a later date.”

Although patients find vaccine providers through the state’s vaccine locator web page, and link to the federal website vaccines.gov, they “share federal resources on our website, but we do not book or fulfill those appointments,” Stewart said.

“CDPHE ordered the full 145,200 doses allocated to Colorado during the first two phases of pre-ordering,” said Stewart. “CDC (Centers for Disease Control) determined this threshold on a pro rata basis. Colorado retail pharmacies have also ordered 143,800 doses through the federal retail pharmacy distribution channel. We anticipate recurring state allocations moving forward and ample supply to meet demand.”

Colorado was the third state in the U.S. to detect the omicron variant of COVID-19, which made up an estimated 82% of COVID-19 cases as of July and is still considered the dominant strain of the virus.