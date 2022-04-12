People who received an invalid dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Centennial-based Health Now Family Practice will need to repeat their dose or doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Tuesday.
Officials said Health Now representatives will contact affected patients and provide them with information about revaccination.
Those who received one or two invalid doses are encouraged to be revaccinated as soon as possible. But boys and men between the ages of 12 and 39 may want to wait to be revaccinated because they may be at a higher risk of a rare side effect called myocarditis if they get revaccinated before eight weeks, health officials said.
Officials recommend boys and men between 12 and 39 talk with their doctor before getting revaccinated.
Last week, the state health department ordered the clinic to stop administering COVID-19 vaccines after a state investigation determined the clinic violated federal standards.
The clinic was found to have improperly stored and handled vaccine doses and had incomplete documentation of both vaccine administration and temperature storage. It also vaccinated people "outside of manufacturer recommendations" and violated billing requirements, according to the state.
Those who need to be revaccinated can find providers online at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder and can contact the state health department with questions at cdphe_covidvax@state.co.us or 1-877-268-2926.
Patients who believe they witnessed unsafe or unethical vaccination practices are also encouraged to file a complaint through the state attorney general's office at coag.gov/file-complaint/ or through the state health department.