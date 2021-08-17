Gov. Jared Polis asked the state Board of Health on Tuesday to "engage in expedited rulemaking" to require that health care workers, including staff in long-term care facilities, be vaccinated against COVID-19. He also announced that staff working in state-run "24/7 facilities" be inoculated by the end of September.
Polis asked the board to require inoculation for "all personnel working directly with our vulnerable populations, personnel working in facilities with medically vulnerable populations and personnel in the settings where people receive essential medical care," according to a statement released by his office quoting the letter.
Many hospitals and systems — including UCHealth, Denver Health and SCL Health — have announced they're requiring all of their staff to be vaccinated in the coming weeks. The city of Denver is now mandating that all health care workers in the county be inoculated by the end of next month. Polis praised those entities in his statement.
Last week, 19 health care organizations in the state — including the Colorado Hospital Association, the nursing home group Colorado Health Care Association and the state medical and nurses organizations — all signed onto a letter throwing their support behind vaccinating all health care workers in the state.
In his statement Tuesday, Polis said some senior-living facility operators like Genesis and Vivage have already required that their staff members be vaccinated. Long-term care facilities have been among the institutions most battered by the virus, both in Colorado and nationwide. Since the pandemic began, there have been more than 300 outbreaks in assisted-living facilities in Colorado, plus nearly 500 in nursing homes. The majority of deaths have been among the state's oldest residents.
"In our conversations, these leaders have shared that while they know they made the right decision and are willing to do their part, this is hard and could exacerbate workforce stress and shortages," he wrote. "Therefore, they urged me and for the state to act on a more comprehensive approach to the entire healthcare and caretaker workforce in order to prevent more disruption to the workforce's needs."
Long-term care facilities have been more hesitant to institute those orders, in part because of concerns that requiring inoculations may drive people to leave the industry, which is already dealing with a staffing shortage. Polis acknowledged the staffing concerns and said one reason for a "comprehensive approach to this rulemaking" is to "ensure that if one facility has a vaccine requirement, the staff does not leave to go to a facility down the road without a vaccine requirement."
Doug Farmer, the head of the Colorado Health Care Association, said Tuesday that 10,300 nursing home and assisted-living staff are currently unvaccinated, out of a workforce of 37,500. He said the proposed requirement that all health care workers be vaccinated is crucial to helping long-term care facilities keep hesitant staff from jumping ship to another provider or service.
"We were really concerned about a mandate that would’ve only applied to residential care settings because our staffing situation is so tenuous, we cannot afford to lose staff members to other parts of the health care system," he said. "So we were really concerned about any kind of mandate that would just apply to long-term care or residential-care settings."
He said it was "very hard to say" what impact any vaccination requirement will still have on staffing. He said that some facilities who'd already implemented it had lost just one or two employees, while others lost "entire teams."
Farmer said that as of Aug. 10, 72% of the state's total long-term care workforce had been inoculated. According to state data provided to the Gazette at the end of July, Boulder and Denver counties led the way, with 83% and 78% of their long-term care workforces vaccinated, respectively.
But several counties were far behind the state average, according to that late July data. More than a dozen have vaccination rates below 60% for their long-term care workforce. The state Department of Public Health and Environment withheld vaccination data for 17 counties because they had fewer than five facilities, out of concerns for medical privacy, a spokesman for the agency said.
Six counties' vaccination rates were below 50% in late July: Delta County had a 40% rate, Logan 41%, Morgan 42%, Prowers 38%, Sedgwick 46% and Teller 38%.
State worker requirement
Polis's requirement that certain employees in state-run 24/7 facilities will impact a wide swath of workers, according to a press release from the state Department of Corrections. The governor had previously announced that state workers be vaccinated in the coming weeks.
Within the Corrections Department, "all CDOC employees [who] interface with the public, interact with inmates or parolees, or who enter into facilities as part of their job assignment will be required to receive the vaccine," spokeswoman Annie Skinner said in a statement. Other state employees, contractors, visitors, vendors and volunteers who enter state prisons will also be required to be inoculated.
All leadership staff within the state Department of Human Services and all "direct care and support staff who regularly enter (department) facilities" must be vaccinated by Sept. 30. That includes contractors like physical and occupation therapists, education and security personnel and temporary workers.
For the state health department, all employees — including contractors and temporary staff — who enter health facilities to perform a "job duty," like those who inspect long-term care facilities, must be inoculated. So, too, must any staff or contractors who are "administering or managing vaccine or testing events," plus staff and contractors within the state lab and the Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response and anyone who "could come in face-to-face contact with moderate-to-severe immunocompromised Coloradans through the regular course of their duties."
The executive director of the corrections agency, Dean Williams, said in the release that anyone avoiding vaccinations "is potentially putting the lives of the people around them at risk and individuals incarcerated at risk."
“We have a responsibility to protect the health and safety of our staff and the incarcerated individuals in our custody to the best of our ability," Williams wrote.
"Some people will say that it is a personal choice whether or not they want to get vaccinated, but it is very difficult to socially distance in congregate settings, and inmates do not have a choice regarding where they live and [whom] they come in contact with."
According to state data, there have been 42 outbreaks in the state's prison systems since the pandemic began last March. Those clusters have infected thousands of inmates and hundreds of prisons staff. The outbreaks there often hundreds-strong, and two — the Sterling and Bent County facilities — had more than 1,000 inmate cases.