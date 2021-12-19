Gov. Jared Polis on Sunday said the state's definition of being fully vaccinated could soon change as the omicron variant continues to spread across Colorado.

"That's certainly where it's headed," Polis said during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press." "It looks like from everything that we know that to significantly reduce the risk of the omicron variant three doses of the vaccine are needed."

Polis said he wants people to stop referring to the shot as a booster.

"It really is a third dose vaccine," Polis said. "And every piece of data that we're seeing ... shows that that's the case."

He added that the DTaP vaccine requires three shots to be fully effective against diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough.

Officials have identified at least five cases of the omicron variant in Colorado. The variant has also been detected in wastewater systems in Aurora, Boulder and Commerce City, as well as a system shared between Denver and Lakewood.

On Thursday, Polis said it was "only a matter of time" before the new strain "becomes the prevalent variant in Colorado."

The omicron variant has been identified in residents in Arapahoe, Boulder, Jefferson and Garfield counties.

Little is known about the variant, but officials warn that it appears more transmissible than the delta variant. Early data also suggests the variant may be milder, but could be better at evading vaccines, which makes boosters more crucial.

On Sunday, Polis said the unvaccinated "are often victims of misinformation" and people need to get loved ones, friends and colleagues the most credible information available.

Asked what advice he would give President Joe Biden before he addresses the nation on Tuesday with an omicron-focused speech, Polis said: "I would say stop talking about the vaccine as a booster. (Start) talking about it as three doses that are needed for effective prevention."

He added: "People who have gotten those three doses in our Colorado data, which is similar to the national data, are 47 times less likely to die than people that are unvaccinated. It essentially negates the risk."