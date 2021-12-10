Gov. Jared Polis on Friday walked back comments he made in an interview to Colorado Public Radio, in which he said it wasn't public health officials' jobs to require mask wearing.
In a statement issued hours after the transcript of the interview was published, Polis's office said the governor meant statewide officials shouldn't be requiring face coverings and that Polis still supported local leaders' public health decisions.
Polis, who instituted a mask order statewide for the first half of the pandemic, has for weeks flatly opposed imposing another one here. In a Thursday interview with CPR's Ryan Warner, he reiterated that position and went further: He said that "public health [officials] don’t get to tell people what to wear; that's just not their job." The comments stood in stark contrast not only to his own previous positions on face-coverings but to what several metro area counties - including Denver - did late last month.
Masks are "not something that you require; you don't tell people what to wear," he told Warner. "You don't tell people to wear a jacket when they go out in winter and force them to [wear it]. If they get frostbite, it's their own darn fault."
His office on Friday afternoon issued a statement walking back the comments and said the governor meant to indicate "that it is not the role of the state public health department to tell people what to wear. He wanted to be clear that he was referring to the state role because that word was not formally included in the remarks and wasn’t clear enough from the context."
He "of course believes that local leaders can and should put disease reduction protocols in place based off their disease levels and community support for those policies."
Most metro counties instituted indoor mask requirements in the days before Thanksgiving. The agencies' leaders had asked Polis publicly to issue such a mandate statewide. When the governor continued to maintain that it was solely the counties' job to enact such orders, metro leaders moved to set up requirements here.
Polis also told Warner that the "emergency is over," a position he's held since the summer, when vaccinations flowed and hospitalizations had plummeted. Since then, though, hospitals have filled to their highest levels of the pandemic. COVID-19 hospitalizations spiked in November and have dropped since. Still, hospitalizations from pandemic-related problems - primarily delayed care - continue to strain hospitals.
Polis again echoed what he's said repeatedly amid the latest pandemic: If you're unvaccinated and hospitalized with COVID-19, you have only yourself to blame.
"If you haven't been vaccinated, that's your choice," he told CPR. "I respect that. But it's your fault when you're in the hospital with COVID."