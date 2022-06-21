Providers began vaccinating some of the youngest Coloradans on Tuesday, just days after federal regulators approved the use of the doses for children between six months and 4 years.
The first shipments of doses for the young children arrived in in Colorado on Monday, a spokesman for the state Department of Public Health and Environment said. The state will receive 67,800 doses – primarily of the Pfizer vaccine – in the first 10 days of the rollout, a state health official said last week, and the first "handful" of doses were administered Tuesday.
"We anticipate pediatric COVID-19 vaccine administration to increase steadily this week," the spokesman said in an email, adding the state will have enough doses so every parent or guardian who wants to vaccinate their child can do so.
Heather Roth, the health department's immunization manager, said last week that nearly 270 providers have signed up to administer the vaccine in the first two waves of distribution. A list and map of providers can be found on the state's website.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises vaccination even for those who already had COVID-19 to protect against reinfection and says it is OK to get other vaccines at the same time. For the littlest kids, the options are Pfizer’s three-shot series or Moderna’s two shots.
The distribution and early administration comes four days after regulators with the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer and Moderna doses, which are smaller than the adult vaccines. The CDC signed off on the decision Saturday, clearing the way for doses to flow.
President Joe Biden, public health authorities in Colorado, and pediatricians hailed the moment. Gov. Jared Polis earlier publicly urged federal authorities to swiftly approve the doses, which had been delayed by months.
“Parents like me are ready to get our young children vaccinated and give them the protection we’ve been anxiously awaiting with this approval," Roth said in a statement Saturday. “While children younger than 5 are less vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2 than adults, they can still experience severe and lasting outcomes. Vaccines are the safest, most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help avoid the worst outcomes for Coloradans of all ages.”
Despite the enthusiasm, officials also acknowledged that getting some parents on board may be a challenge given disappointing vaccination rates — about 30% — in school-age kids.
Roth told the Colorado Board of Health last week that national polling indicated that 18% of parents said they would immediately get their children vaccinated. Another 38% said they were taking a wait-and-see approach.
The American Academy of Pediatrics and American Medical Association were among physician groups that encouraged doctors and families to get young children vaccinated.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.