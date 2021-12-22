In the span of a few weeks, the omicron variant moved into Colorado and now accounts for as many as half of the state's recent COVID-19 cases.
The variant arrives as the state pulls itself from a months-long fall surge, which pushed hospitals to the brink of being overwhelmed. It also comes on the eve of two major holidays, the sort of travel-heavy large gatherings that have worried public health officials since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago.
So what's Colorado's status heading into the end of the holiday season, and how should you approach them?
What's up with omicron in Colorado?
Omicron was first identified here in early December, the result of international travel from Africa. It's now surging in resort communities — Eagle, Pitkin and Summit counties in particular. It's been detected in all 21 wastewater systems statewide that the Department of Public Health and Environment monitors, and nearly half of samples taken in recent days have a telltale omicron genetic marker.
The good news is that Colorado hospitalizations are still going down. Much remains unknown about omicron in terms of its severity, but it does appear extremely transmissible. That means more cases, which inevitably means more hospitalizations. Each day of declining COVID-19 hospitalizations now buys the state time and resources while we await omicron's full impact.
What can I do to prepare for omicron?
If you're not vaccinated, get vaccinated. If you're fully inoculated but haven't received your additional shot, get your additional shot. Early research indicates that those doses give good protection against infection against omicron, more so than the initial vaccines. Any vaccine is better than no vaccine, and maximizing your protection with boosters is the best way to prevent both infections and serious disease.
Socially distance, wear masks and get tested if you feel symptomatic. The same strategies we've used for the past 21 months, plus vaccinations, continue to be the bedrock of how we can blunt omicron and any other variants that emerge.
If you're out holiday shopping, be aware that the variant is out there and spreading. Keep your distance from others, mask up, and know what you want before you walk in.
I'm sick. Now what?
If you're feeling symptomatic or know you were exposed, get tested. If your test results are positive, then isolate for at least 10 days. That may be tough around the holidays, but it's better than getting any of your relatives sick.
Monitor your symptoms; if you have risk factors, be particularly aware of how you're feeling. Go to the hospital if your symptoms worsen, especially if you have trouble breathing.
Should my family gather for the holidays at all?
The U.S. government’s top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has consistently said in television interviews that holiday gatherings can continue, but advised common-sense measures — it’s safer if everyone is vaccinated and has received a booster shot.
“If you and your family are vaccinated and boosted hopefully, you should feel comfortable about having a holiday situation where you have dinners and gatherings in your own home with family and friends. But that will only be safe if people get vaccinated,” Fauci told ABC.
Vaccines, vaccines, vaccines. Be sure to tell your guests that if they're sick, they should stay home. Keep a list of guests, in case there is an exposure and you have to let people know they need to get tested. As much as you can, keep gatherings small and short.
Speaking of testing — getting checked before any travel or gatherings is a great idea.
“Even if you’re fully vaccinated, getting tested before (and) after gatherings or parties ... can make a difference in whether you expose someone you love to the virus,” Dr. Dawn Terashita, associate director of L.A. County’s acute communicable disease control program, said at a town hall.
Bear in mind, too, that large gatherings are inherently riskier than smaller ones, particularly if they're held indoors. It'll be nice in Denver and parts of Colorado around Christmas, so consider hanging out outdoors, if possible.
Sure, but what if I'm going to attend a large, indoor gathering anyway?
Stop me if you've heard this one before — get vaccinated, get boosted.
People who are particularly risk-averse, or who are older or have a weakened immune system, may want to think twice about attending large, crowded indoor gatherings where people aren’t wearing masks. If you are indoors, try to keep windows open (weather allowing) or otherwise improve ventilation.
A big problem that has become more noticeable, especially with the newest variants, is how there seems to be an increased chance that vaccinated, boosted asymptomatic people can still be unknowingly infected and be contagious.
That’s why wearing masks in indoor public settings still remains an essential strategy at this particular moment in the pandemic, even if you’re already vaccinated, local health officials say.
It stinks to imagine spending your holidays wearing masks around your extended family. But omicron is really transmissible, and if you're going to hang around a lot of people indoors, it's better to be safe.
The Associated Press and Los Angeles Times contributed to this report.