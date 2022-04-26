The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Tuesday that it suspended Red Rock Pharmacy from the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Program because of compliance issues.
A routine vaccine compliance inspection led the state to discover the pharmacy was not meeting necessary standards required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. On-site issues included:
- Improper storage and handling of vaccines
- Failure to monitor temperatures of vaccines transported off-site
- Administration of vaccine to people outside of manufacturer storage and handling recommendations
- Missing and/or incomplete documentation of vaccine administration in the Colorado Immunization Information System
The state determined that all patients who were vaccinated during off-site clinics hosted by Red Rock Pharmacy between Jan. 15, 2021, and April 1, 2022, should be revaccinated based on the number of doses they received from the pharmacy. The CDC determined about 2,100 doses were invalid, and the state will work to notify the 1,833 patients impacted as well as facilities involved.
"Vaccines not stored properly may result in the vaccine being less effective," a release from the state said. "There are no negative side effects associated with receiving an invalid dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The only risk associated with an invalid dose is that it does not offer protection from COVID-19 the way a valid dose does."
According to the release, the pharmacy administered mostly booster doses, but also some primary series doses.