The Regional Transportation District has again suspended the BroncosRide program, a bus service that takes fans to Broncos games at Empower Field at Mile High, the team announced Monday, and it urged riders to make new travel plans.
The metro area transit authority first suspended the program in March 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic first emerged, and began infecting residents. The bus service takes fans "directly to Empower Field at Mile High," the team said in a statement, and over the course of the past years, it's transported roughly 6,700 fans to each game.
"While we are disappointed BroncosRide will not be available for fans, we're encouraged through talks with RTD that their scaled-up rail services — similar to when the city hosted MLB All-Star Week — will provide reliable means of transportation on game days," Jon Applegate, the team's director of events and booking, said in a statement. "We're excited to welcome back all of our fans and encourage them to plan ahead before each game."
RTD has increased light rail services to make up for the BroncosRide suspension. The E and W lines are "convenient options for (travel to)" the stadium, the team wrote, and the C Line will also have limited availability before and after games. The A, B, G and N lines are also available to Denver Union Station, where rides can transfer to the E, W and C lines.
Two bus routes — routes 31 and 30, on North and South Federal Boulevard — are also recommended. Several other routes take riders to Union Station, according to the team, where they can transfer to the light rail:
Flat Iron Flyer; and
- Routes 0, 9, 10, 15, 20 and 32.
Other routes to the station — 120X, LD and LX — are not available on Sundays.
For those driving to the stadium, the team announced it was opening a new "carpool lot," in lot A, where vehicles with at least four passengers can park for $30 on game days. The lot is first come, first serve. Tailgating is not allowed in the new lot.