The world's third busiest airport announced Monday night that masks will no longer be required for travelers.
And Denver's Regional Transportation District followed suit Tuesday afternoon for all local trains and buses.
Officials with Denver International Airport said on Twitter Monday night that they are following the direction of the Transportation Security Administration, which announced it would no longer enforce mask-wearing after a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate for planes and public transportation.
We have been informed by the TSA that they will no longer be enforcing the national mask mandate at airports. As a result, masks are no longer required at DEN and we will be removing mask signage (which might take a bit of time).— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) April 19, 2022
Denver International Airport is one of several airports and major airlines across the U.S. that repealed the mask requirement, making masks optional Monday.
RTD announced Tuesday that it would lift its mask order immediately on all trains, buses and RTD property. It will take time to update its signage, and the transportation district encouraged customers with health concerns to keep wearing masks as needed.
“As conditions around the COVID-19 pandemic continue to evolve, assessing current health conditions remains critical,” RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson said in a news release. “My team has kept in mind the well-being of employees and customers at every turn during this global health emergency. The decision made today reflects RTD’s commitment to the communities served, and health considerations will continue to guide the actions the agency takes.”
United, Delta, Alaska and American airlines were among those to announce they were dropping the mandate following the judge's decision Monday, with some even making the announcement to passengers midflight.
The Colorado Springs Airport also tweeted that masks would no longer be required for employees and passengers Monday night.
Airport officials are still encouraging passengers to carry masks while traveling because requirements could vary by airline or destination.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still recommending that people wear masks on public transportation. It had recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.
Denver Gazette reporter David Mullen contributed to this report.