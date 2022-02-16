A second XpresCheck COVID-19 testing location opened Wednesday at Denver International Airport for travelers.
The new location includes both rapid and PCR tests on the southwest end of Level 5 of the Jeppesen Terminal, between Boulder Beer Tap House and Hudson News. Folks can get tested there before going through security.
“As travel increases, especially to international destinations, it is essential that we provide the tools needed for our passengers to meet travel requirements, and that includes providing easy access to COVID-19 testing,” airport CEO Phil Washington said in a news release. “This new pre-security testing location gives departing passengers a convenient option to get tested prior to checking in for their flight, making the process more efficient for both passengers and airlines.”
Standard PCR tests are available for $75 and rapid PCR tests are available for $250. Standard PCR test results typically take three to five days, and rapid PCR test results vary from 45 to 60 minutes. All tests are nasal swabs and are available to anyone age 5 and older.
The other XpresCheck testing location is on Concourse B and is only open to ticketed customers. Both testing sites are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and appointments can be made at xprescheck.com.