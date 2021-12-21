The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has called off seven more performances of "The Lion King" over COVID-19 concerns.

The theater company made the decision to cancel the performances Tuesday afternoon after more breakthrough cases were confirmed. The organization had also canceled its Sunday night and Tuesday performances.

"It is upsetting for everyone involved and these decisions do not come lightly. We appreciate everyone for their understanding and patience as we all navigate this together with wellness as the priority," John Ekeberg, executive director for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway & Cabaret, said in a news release.

The theater company will refund all tickets for the canceled performances. Those who purchased tickets through third-party sellers such as StubHub should contact them directly, officials said.

In recent days, other marquee events have been paused or canceled due to COVID-19. On Friday, the Avalanche were shut down for one week after several players contracted the virus.

Earlier in the month, the Arvada Center canceled nine performances of its holiday musical "Elf" after three members of its creative team tested positive for COVID-19.