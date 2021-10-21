The head of Colorado's Department of Public Health and Environment told other leading health officials Thursday that state leaders were considering a "potential policy response" to address the current pandemic surge, as hospitals fill with COVID-19 patients and the flu season nears.
Since the spring, the state has entirely handed pandemic response measures to local health departments, county commissions and school boards. Gov. Jared Polis has routinely stood by that decision, including amid the continued fall surge that's led to more hospitalizations than at any point in 2021. Any policy instituted by the state would be the first in months and would represent, for many counties, the only COVID-19 mitigation measures in place.
Polis has long said that hospitalizations and hospital capacity are the key metrics for the state when considering stepping in. Intensive care capacity is stretched to its tightest point of the pandemic; a state official told reporters Thursday that there were 120 beds left statewide.
Speaking to the state's Board of Health on Thursday, Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the executive director of the health department, said officials were considering a policy move "including state and local public health agencies to try and bring the transmission back down, particularly as we're going to start to be entering flu season."
She told the board that the state was closely monitoring its hospital system, which has fewer than 10% of intensive care beds left statewide. COVID-19 cases here, while improving in recent days, remain at a "high plateau," Hunsaker Ryan said.
Asked about any policy changes being considered, Polis's office referred comment to the state health department Thursday. A health department spokesperson did not return multiple messages seeking comment. A spokesman for the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment also referred comment to the state agency "until we know more details about it ourselves."
A Tri-County Health Department spokeswoman said she wasn't aware of any conversations about policy changes.
Polis didn't directly respond when asked at a press conference Thursday if any public health orders were coming or at what point he would institute them. He praised Larimer and Boulder counties, which have instituted masking orders, and advised people to get tested if they're symptomatic.
"We don't know yet exactly the trajectory this is going to take in Colorado," he said.