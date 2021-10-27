Westminster Public Schools said Wednesday that its 26 employees who are on unpaid leave because they are unvaccinated against COVID-19 will receive a letter intended to clarify the district's "previous communications."
The clarification comes one day after a teacher, whose been with the district for nearly 20 years, filed a federal lawsuit after being denied an exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine and claiming he's been prohibited from communicating with anyone associated to the district.
District officials declined to provide a copy of Wednesday's letter or issue a statement regarding the clarification to The Denver Gazette on Wednesday, citing the pending lawsuit.
The lawsuit filed in federal court on Tuesday claims the district and Kirchers Leday, the district's human resource department's chief of staff, denied Benjamin Helgeson a religious exemption after previously agreeing to one.
Additionally, the lawsuit claims the district prohibited Helgeson, who has been with the district for 19 years, from communicating with any students, teachers or staff while on unpaid leave, according to court documents.
"The restraint on (Helgeson's) speech contained no limitation on its scope and by its terms applied to any and all contact with District students or staff regarding any and all subjects, whether work-related, strictly personal, or on issues of public important," the complaint read.
According to the complaint, Helgeson was granted a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine on Sept. 27, which was 18 days before all district employees need to become vaccinated.
Ten days later, Helgeson met with Leday regarding "accommodations" of his vaccine exemption. Following the meeting, Leday sent the 19-year teacher a written notice stating that district could not provide accommodations because "no accommodation could be provided without the District incurring an undue hardship."
Helgeson was placed on unpaid leave and was instructed by Leday, "Not to have contact with any Westminster Public Schools students or staff in person or through electronic communications, or be present on any Westminster Public Schools premises without the permission of (Leday)," according to the complaint
The district also advised Helgeson that failure to comply would result in disciplinary action that could include termination.
Helgeson and his lawyers argue that the district and Leday have "chilled" his speech. In turn, this has caused "distress" because Helgeson's wife is a district employee, according to the complaint.
In a statement to The Denver Gazette on Wednesday, the district denied Helgeson's claims and said the decision was in the interest of the community.
"WPS is reviewing the lawsuit and denies any wrong doing," the statement read. "All decision were made to support the health and safety of the WPS community and to ensure the continuation of 'in person' learning with as few disruptions as possible."
The district said Helgeson was one of 26 staff members placed on leave on Oct. 15, while 97% of the districts staff complied with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The lawsuit seeks "nominal and compensatory damages, including for emotional upset, stress and anxiety in the amount to be established at trial" and costs and attorney fees, according to the complaint.