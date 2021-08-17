A member of Denver City Council tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday morning, just hours after participating in an in-person meeting, according to Stacie Gilmore, president of the council.

Gilmore did not identify the council member, nor have any knowledge of where they may have contracted the virus, but told The Denver Gazette in an email statement that the person was vaccinated.

As a result of the positive test, several meetings scheduled for Tuesday were cancelled and others planned for later this week will revert to an online format, Gilmore said.

"We have already reached out to those who were in close contact with the person and notified them," Gilmore wrote.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only people who were within six feet of the infected person for more than 15 minutes are at risk.

Gilmore said vaccinated people who were in close contact should wear a mask for 14 days and monitor for symptoms based on guidance from the CDC and Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

Other staff members or attendees of Monday's meeting are not required to quarantine since they were not in close contact with the individual.

Ten of the 13 members of the council did not respond to The Denver Gazette's request for comment.