Walmart launched a new, same-day testing and treatment program in a dozen states, including Colorado, that will allow patients to treat and manage respiratory symptoms in one place — just in time for flu season.

Walmart pharmacists will now be able to administer tests for strep throat, flu and COVID-19 and provide a diagnosis in as few as 30 minutes.

But without a health savings and flexible spending account, the cost is going to hit consumers pocketbooks.

Walmart does not yet accept insurance for any of the tests. After a $70 assessment, patients could pay from $59 for a strep throat test to $88 for a flu or COVID-19 test.

After a relatively mild summer, Colorado saw COVID-19 cases rise sharply.

The first week of August, Colorado had 751 reported cases.

As of the week of Aug. 14 — the latest state data available — 1,746 Coloradans had tested positive for COVID-19, a 132% increase, according to state data.

The seven-day moving average was up 249 cases the week of Aug. 13 over the previous week.

On Tuesday there were about 100 Coloradans hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Colorado Department of Health.

To date, Colorado has had 1.7 million reported infections and 15,313 deaths.

Roughly 4.1 million Coloradans are fully immunized.

While walk-ins are accepted, patients can also make an appointment at Walmart.

The same day testing and treatment program is also being offered in 11 different states including Idaho, Kansas and Kentucky.