Colorado officials said Thursday that federal approval for a pediatric Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 would likely be approved in the next several days and that doses could begin shipping before that.
Here's what you need to know about the vaccine and children.
Where does the approval process stand as of Oct. 28?
A federal advisory panel recommended approval for the Pfizer pediatric earlier this week, and regulators are expected to give it full approval imminently, under the umbrella of the broader go-ahead for vaccines generally.
Colorado officials said Thursday that doses may begin shipping Friday, that approval is expected next week and that does could begin being administered to children by Nov. 5.
What's the difference between this dose and adult jabs?
The Pfizer pediatric vaccine that's likely to be approved is a third of the strength given to adults. It still requires two doses, set three weeks apart. Clinical studies, including some undertaken in Colorado, show the kids' doses are highly effective at preventing both infection and severe disease and that they are safe.
Other than the difference in dose, it is the same vaccine for children as it is for adults.
Where can I get my child vaccinated?
Exact locations remain mostly unclear as of Oct. 28. Officials said the state had partnered with a number of museums, libraries and other community organizations. There are some listed on the state's website as already accepting appointments for children.
Gov. Jared Polis said Thursday that large sites will play a prominent role in the initial phase of the rollout. But he and others emphasized the importance of primary care offices going forward, and every school district in the state has been offered the chance to participate.
Will this affect my school district's masking or other policies?
Polis said that the introduction of the vaccine may alter local authorities' thinking about masking. Any order requiring masking or other COVID-19 measures in schools statewide has been enacted by local authorities, which would have the ability to change course. Denver Public Schools, which has a mask requirement, told the Gazette it would continue to listen to guidance from local experts.
Will pediatric vaccines be required in Colorado?
At least in the immediate term, it doesn't appear so. No such announcement has been made by the state. Though he was asked about a mandate, Polis didn't directly address it Thursday. He focused on the immediate rollout and efforts the state is taking to boost uptake.
What if my child is a small 5-year-old, or a big 11-year-old? Should they get the children's dose?
The dose is based on age and not weight, according to Brittany Kmush, an epidemiologist and professor at Syracuse University. "Vaccines are different than medication in the dosing strategy and it has more to do with the maturity of the immune system rather than weight or metabolism," she said.
If children are less likely to get seriously ill from COVID, why bother vaccinating them?
Pediatric vaccination is a public health tool to prevent infectious diseases, even ones that do not have high rates of mortality or hospitalization in children. Children in the United States already receive vaccines for illnesses that have similar or lower levels of related mortality in kids, like hepatitis A, chickenpox, rubella and rotavirus.